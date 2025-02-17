Terrible things are happening in totalitarian Russia... we mean, Germany!

Adding, thumbnail & link of Vance's X post that said:

"Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships."



"This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy."

https://x.com/JDVance/status/1891467842106630244

Adding more from Germany: Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

aka, The Geometry Enthusiasts and Trampoline Bouncer strikes again.

aka Miss 360°... lets slip that a $700 billion weapons package for Ukraine is planned after the elections. (https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft-verantwortung/baerbock-verplappert-sich-nach-der-wahl-milliarden-fuer-ukraine-li.2295623)

Adding more from Germany:

❗️Candidate for German Chancellor from the right-wing Alternative for Germany party Alice Weidel said in an interview with the Bild newspaper that AfD wants to establish "very good relations" with Russia.

She also noted that she wants to achieve the lifting of sanctions against Russia, because they harm Germany, which has ceased to be competitive.





