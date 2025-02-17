BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥Terrible things are happening in totalitarian Germany! 🤡
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 7 months ago

Terrible things are happening in totalitarian Russia... we mean, Germany!

Adding, thumbnail & link of Vance's X post that said: 

"Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships."

"This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy."

https://x.com/JDVance/status/1891467842106630244 

Adding more from Germany: Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

aka, The Geometry Enthusiasts and Trampoline Bouncer strikes again.

aka Miss 360°... lets slip that a $700 billion weapons package for Ukraine is planned after the elections. (https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft-verantwortung/baerbock-verplappert-sich-nach-der-wahl-milliarden-fuer-ukraine-li.2295623) 

Adding more from Germany: 

❗️Candidate for German Chancellor from the right-wing Alternative for Germany party Alice Weidel said in an interview with the Bild newspaper that AfD wants to establish "very good relations" with Russia.

She also noted that she wants to achieve the lifting of sanctions against Russia, because they harm Germany, which has ceased to be competitive.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy