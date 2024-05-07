Matters of Attention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is God trying to get your attention? Are you noticing tiny little things that only happen when God wants your attention? If so, don't ignore them, because they are important. Instead speak to Him, as it is written in 1 Samuel, Chapter 3, “Speak, Lord, for Your servant is listening!”
#BeAttentive, #DontIgnore, #MattersOfAttention