Dr. Ryan Cole: Is Blood Supply Compromised?
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
289 views • 02/25/2024

(Feb 24, 2024) The New American: In this interview Dr. Ryan Cole discusses the recent update to RedCross’s policy related to blood donations: potential donors may be disqualified for ever being vaccinated against Covid. Dr. Cole revealed that he has observed that unvaccinated patients who received blood transfusions experienced blood clotting. The latter is caused by spike proteins generated by people’s own cells. As all of the mRNA Covid injections were found to be contaminated with DNA plasmids that can integrate with the human genome, cells became permanent factories of spike protein, causing systemic clotting. Studies on the long-term side effects related to blood and other systems and organs in the human body were never performed, and RedCross appears to be aware of the real dangers posed by the vaccinated blood. Other related topics discussed included self-replicating Covid vaccines; studies showing that as many as five percent of all vaccinated people experienced severe side effects and may have their genome permanently affected; and Covid vaccinations of young children, which Dr. Cole called criminal; the ignorance and compliance of physicians who are encouraging Covid vaccinations.


Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com/


The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/


Source: https://thenewamerican.com/video/dr-ryan-cole-is-blood-supply-compromised/

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsvaccinebloodcpacblood clotsnew americanblood supplycovidred crossmrnaspike proteinryan coleveronika kyrylenkointernational crisis summit
