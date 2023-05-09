Raw Footage Vaccinated School Teacher In Costa Rica Suffers Cardiac Arrest And Dies (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
May 9, 2023
High school teacher in Costa Rica suffers a sudden cardiac arrest whilst in class and ends up passing away.
This is the type of stuff the media won’t show you.
Costa Rica’s healthcare workers & school teachers were required to take two doses of the poison. 💉🇨🇷
#DiedSuddenly
CovidBC.me
VaxGenocide.com
GenocideBlog.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8Xa2nhal3P5