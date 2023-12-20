Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Removed from Colorado Ballot! And He's the "threat" to Democracy
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
66 views
Published 2 months ago

The uni-party/ Democrats, have removed Donald Trump off of the Republican primary ballot, and it certainly will be extended to the general. This will happen in more and more states. These are the authoritarians telling us over and over again that Trump is the threat to democracy, confession through projection. #trump #colorado #uspolitics

Keywords
democratsdonald trumprepublican primaryactivist judgesliarswolkvivek ramaswamyunion partycolorado ballottrump off ballotremove trumpfortifying democracy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket