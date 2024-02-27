The boy wandered on the streets for a long time, his whole body wet, shivering in the cold weather

Pitiful Animal





Feb 26, 2024





Chase was a poodle that was discovered by team @2daoportunidad in a deserted area.

The boy seemed to have been wandering the streets for a long time, his fur had grown long and shaggy.

He was wet all over his body, shivering in the cold weather.

The rescuers all had tears in their eyes when they saw the poor boy, he must have lived a very hard life.

He was very happy when someone came to help, his eyes were shining with hope.

