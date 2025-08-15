BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
24 Unsolved Murders
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
76 views • 1 month ago

The Murder & Drug Trafficking Taking Place Inside America’s Largest Military Base

* Fort Bragg is America’s largest military base.

* It s also a hotbed of murder and drug trafficking.

* Seth Harp is an investigative reporter and foreign correspondent for New America. Before becoming a journalist, he practiced law for 5 years and was an Assistant AG for Texas.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-seth-harp

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1956400503023141025

corruptiontucker carlsondonald trumpus militarymexican cartelsdrug addictiontalibandrug cartelswar on terrorspecial forcesfort braggdrug traffickingforeign warsweapons traffickingmysterious deathscombat veteransseth harpunsolved murdersbilly lavignemark leshikargovernment assassination programstimothy dumasdrug crimeus drug epidemicsdrug empire
