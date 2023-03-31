© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian unmanned aerial vehicles adjust high-precision strike at AFU column
◽️ Being on a sortie, a UAV detected a convoy of AFU military equipment on a march.
◽️ Real-time coordinates of the detected targets were transmitted to a control room, after which the AFU military vehicles were hit by high-precision weapons.
Unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the special military operation to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and engage targets.