Demokratifest Umeå
Lördag
15 juli 2023
12:00-14:00
Arrangör: Erik Andersson
Svensk polis beskyddar torgmötet.
Demokratifest Umeåhttps://swebbtube.se/w/gzLZRyGVPaeaLw4v9tUyvV
