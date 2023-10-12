BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: October 10-11, 2023
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1
120 views • 10/12/2023

▪️Israeli forces continue to launch massive strikes on the Gaza Strip, including incendiary shells.

According to the latest reports, more than 1,100 people have been killed, including two members of the Hamas admin.

▪️Sporadic fighting continued north of the enclave in the area of kibbutz Zikim.

At the same time, in response to regular bombardment, Hamas militants fired more than one hundred rockets at Ashkelon.

▪️n the eastern direction, Palestinian militias attacked the Sa'ad and Nahal Oz kibbutz.

Israeli units managed to repel both attacks and forced the militants to retreat.

▪️On the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israeli air strikes hit the Rafah border crossing.

The authorities have threatened more strikes if the crossing is reopened to allow humanitarian aid convoys into Gaza.

▪️Over the past two days, Palestinian militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli cities.

In Tel Aviv, Iron Dome intercepted most of the targets, but several munitions landed near Ben Gurion Airport.

▪️There have been periodic exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The Lebanese group has also conducted a disinformation campaign, spreading reports of an alleged landing and drone attack.

▪️Clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli security forces continue in the West Bank.

However, no mass uprising has taken place in the West Bank so far.


Source @rybar


Keywords
israelpalestinechroniclesdigestisraeli-palestinian conflict10-11 october 2023
