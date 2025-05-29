BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel war: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed, Netanyahu says | LiveNOW from FOX
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 3 months ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Wednesday that senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has been killed. Netanyahu made the announcement in a speech to the Knesset, the national legislature of Israel. "In the 600 days of revival, we changed the face of the Middle East," Netanyahu said according to the Times of Israel. "We removed the terrorists from our territories, entered the Gaza Strip, and killed [Mohammed] Deif, [Ismail] Haniyeh, Yahya [Sinwar], and Mohammed Sinwar." Sinwar is the younger brother of the group's former leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in an Israeli strike in October. National security analyst Hal Kempfer joins LiveNOW's Andrew Craft to discuss

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRLWocAFvM4


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net


Keywords
israelnetanyahuhamasleaderkilledconfirms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy