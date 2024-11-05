BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Think Electric Cars Are “Saving the Planet”? Think Again
Think Electric Cars Are “Saving the Planet”? Think Again.


Driving an electric car? You might be cooking yourself with EMFs and radiation every time you charge it. Headaches, nausea, stress—many drivers are noticing the effects. The push to go electric isn’t about saving the planet; it’s part of a larger agenda. Meanwhile, battery production harms both workers and the environment with dangerous mining practices.


If you have an electric car, consider EMF-blocking devices like Keyshields for protection. There’s safer technology out there, but they’re not bringing it to market unless we demand it.


Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn more.


#ElectricCars #EMFRadiation #WakeUp #ProtectYourself

