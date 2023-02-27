© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29tzpaee6c
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s weaponized balloons are made with technologies stolen from Raytheon Technologies; once Speaker McCarthy visits Taiwan, the CCP will deliver massive amounts of weapons and military supplies to Russia, intimidate the US military bases with huge amounts of balloons, and even stage some accidents or “misfire”!
#CCPballoon #CCPstealtechonolgies #RaytheonTechnologies #SpeakerMcCarthyvisitTaiwan #RussiaUkraineWar
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中共气球用的是从雷神偷来的技术；一旦麦卡锡访台，中共会向俄罗斯输送大批武器和军事设备，并放出大量气球威吓美军基地，甚至有发生碰瓷、擦枪走火的可能！
#中共气球 #中共偷盗技术 #雷神公司 #麦卡锡议长访台 #俄乌战争