Documentary Unmasks Truth About George Floyd, Rioting

Joe Wolverton interviews award-winning investigative journalist Liz Collin about her blockbuster new documentary “The Fall of Minneapolis,” which exposes the truth about the death of George Floyd and the 2020 riots. Put simply, the media lied, and the lies duped and divided America.

Also, in Argentina, the markets are going up, not down, in the wake of Javier Milei’s election in Argentina, despite dire warnings to the contrary. In the U.S., OpenAI — creator of the celebrated Chat-GPT AI system — fired CEO Sam Altman, who was then hired by Microsoft.

Plus, John Birch Society research project manager Christian Gomez joins us to discuss the Second Amendment and state nullification of federal anti-gun laws.

Get your copy of the Collectors Edition, Self Reliance: Foundation of Freedom https://thenewamerican.com/product/self-reliance-foundation-of-freedom-paperback-bookazine/