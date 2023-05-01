BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole explained why she said that the CCP has bought the mainstream media in the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
9 views • 05/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fnmfd02c6

On April 27, 2023, The @EndtimesShow interviewed Nicole Tsai

Nicole explained why she said that the CCP has bought the mainstream media in the United States.

Registered under the Foreign Agents Act, the "U.S.-China Exchange Foundation" led by a senior CCP official and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, they have filed their activities, including how they bribed various media reporters let them publish Articles praising the CCP and its policies.


2023年4月27日，The Endtimes Show 采访 Nicole Tsai

Nicole阐述为什么她说过中共已经收买了美国的主流媒体。

在外国代理人法案下注册的，由中共高级官员，前香港特首董建华领导的“美中交流基金会“在提交备案所进行的活动中就提到了他们如何通过贿赂收买各媒体记者，让他们发布称赞中共和其政策的文章。

#freemilesguo #释放郭文贵

@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
