My Spring Garden is Jammin’!

I've had a great week of growing crops. I harvested some of my garlic and they look good as they dry and cure. The yellow zucchini are doing great! From last year's harvest of frozen butternut squash I made a tasty soup. And I made a June Berry Cheesecake from berries picked from a local tree. Talk about delicious 🤤!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll