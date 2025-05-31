My Spring Garden is Jammin’!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've had a great week of growing crops. I harvested some of my garlic and they look good as they dry and cure. The yellow zucchini are doing great! From last year's harvest of frozen butternut squash I made a tasty soup. And I made a June Berry Cheesecake from berries picked from a local tree. Talk about delicious 🤤!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll