© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Continues to Decimate Merkava Tanks and Bomb Enemy Stations
A Mirkava tank being targeted with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell, and enemy concentrations being destroyed northeast of the city of Jabalia with mortar shells. 2024/05/15
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, Jabalia, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,