The Master of Deception-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 26 2023

Two Trees Were in the Garden of Eden: the Tree of Life and the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The Tree of Life Shows Up Again in the Book of Revelation. When Satan Tricked Eve, He Told the Truth About the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, but Then He Tacked On a Lie, and So She Was Deceived. That Is the Pattern For Deception On Into the Tribulation.