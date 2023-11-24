BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Fact Harder 6
Liberty Radio TV
Liberty Radio TV
7 views • 11/24/2023

Get Fact Harder -- a smattering of current events, lovingly sautéed in the High Yona's secret sauce and drizled with absurdity.


DJ High Yona's latest YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DJhighYona


Manufacturing Reality Media https://manufacturingreality.org/


Support independent media in 2023 https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/


The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!!

https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/


Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio


Our Partners:

Grand Theft World digital time capsule - Join the community! https://grandtheftworld.com/

Get Autonomy and level up your life: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/wv3QX9Sh

Autonomy Agora Marketplace https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/

Freedom United Revolt - fashions for freedom https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Media Monarchy with James Evan Pilato https://mediamonarchy.com/

The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

Rebunked News https://rebunked.news/

Burn Babylon Burn/the Doom Kitchen https://www.youtube.com/@3xburn

Wiscannabis Farms - for all your bomb-ass cream needs! https://www.wiscannabis.com/


Notes:

BitChute Asks Jim Jordan to Investigate the Deplatforming of Parler https://reclaimthenet.org/bitchute-asks-jim-jordan-to-investigate-the-deplatforming-of-parler

US Nuke Lab Hacked By "Gay Furry Hackers" - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-nuke-lab-hacked-gay-furry-hackers

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accused Of Sexual Assault https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-accused-sexual-assault

2 trains collide, cause derailment and fire | FOX 5 News https://youtu.be/oefUoJb2BSc?si=-XFKhDeyt-hOEi9h

current eventspoliticspodcastlifeartgrand theft worldliberty radioget fact harder
