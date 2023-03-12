Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 33 - True Remedies: Water [2] & Exercise [1]

In episode thirty-three, we continue to explore water as a true remedy, and also the importance of salt. We look at why dehydration can be a cause or contributing factor to a range of different diseases, such as head-aches, arthritis, diabetes, constipation, lung problems, kidney problems and allergy. Barbara also talks about the true remedy Exercise. Her focus is on high intensity interval training (H.I.I.T). She explains why this form of training is superior to others and she also shows that anyone can do it and that we all are able to fit it into our daily program. We are sure this information will stun you! Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

