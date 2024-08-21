"THE IMPORTANCE OF DISCERNMENT" - CAPTURING WHAT'S REAL & PROPHECY OF TIPHANI MONTGOMERY

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

The spiritual gift of DISCERNMENT is something Yah gives to us- no one is born with it. Discernment grows as you're obedient to it and declines when you assume you "know how it works". It increases every time you get it right or act on it, and disappears when you think you "have it worked out now." DISCERNMENT IS THE SPIRIT OF GOD ACTIVE IN YOU TO KNOW WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING AT, GOD IN ACTION OR SOMETHING ELSE.





The days we're in DEMAND fully operational discernment, as we go along it will get harder and harder to tell who is of Christ. So make sure to always let the Holy Spirit lead & direct your path. Here are some practical examples for how to grow your discernment, and hear the words of the Lord. Shalom.









