Nature red in tooth and claw: two doves killed today in my backyard MVI_0057
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
257 views • 03/01/2023

I have a family group of about 14 doves regularly eating from my homemade bird feeder in the backyard, and this morning I discovered the remains of two on the ground. One hundred per cent it was the doing of a cat or cats; my old frail cat Cadbury is permanently indoors now, so she is ruled out, although she could hardly catch one nowadays. My only consolation is that these doves are introduced from northern Africa, I think, however, I do not know if they are endangered there – I hope not. They do well here in Perth.

Keywords
gardenhomecatsdoves
