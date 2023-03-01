Nature red in tooth and claw: two doves killed today in my backyard MVI_0057

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have a family group of about 14 doves regularly eating from my homemade
bird feeder in the backyard, and this morning I discovered the remains of two
on the ground. One hundred per cent it was the doing of a cat or cats; my old frail
cat Cadbury is permanently indoors now, so she is ruled out, although she could
hardly catch one nowadays. My only consolation is that these doves are
introduced from northern Africa, I think, however, I do not know if they are
endangered there – I hope not. They do well here in Perth.