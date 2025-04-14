TUCKER: But you think that the people HIDING the truth about 911 are capable of MURDER? - Curt Weldon, with Tucker Carlson, clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TUCKER: But you think that the people who are HIDING the truth about 911 are capable of MURDER?
CURT WELDON: Absolutely. We were the ones who caused Gaddafi's death because Hillary Clinton played a GAME over there.
‘So Gaddafi had to go. That's outrageous and it's wrong’
Part 1 - Former Congressman drops BOMBSHELL — 9/11 Commission was a COVER-UP
Curt Weldon: ‘I have it in WRITING Tucker… 1000% cover-up’