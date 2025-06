Iraqi army units have been observed near the Syrian border

93 views • 6 months ago

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated that his country will defeat terrorism, regardless of who sponsors it.

Their deployment is focused on securing the border amid escalating tensions in Syria.

Iraqi army units have been observed near the Syrian border.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.