BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dynamite - A Change In The Wind
Sunshine Express Media
Sunshine Express Media
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 04/11/2023

You know the signs don't lie.

Music: 'Turn To Stone'

Musician: Joe Walsh

Album: Barnstorm, 1972

Producer: Bill Szymczyk; Label: ABC-Dunhill

Lyrics:

Hey now the well run dry

Pages of the book on fire

Read the writing ...on the wall...


Hoedown, say showdown

Everywhere you look

they're fighting...Hear the call...


And you know its getting stronger,

It can't last very much longer

Turn to stone


Well there's a change in the wind

You know the signs don't lie

Such a strange feeling and I don't know why

Its takin'... such a long time ...


Backyard people and they work all day

Tired of the speeches

And the way that the reasons keep changin'...

Just to make the Words Rhyme...


And you know its getting stronger,

Can't fake 'em out much longer

Turn to stone


And you know its getting stronger,

It can't last very much longer

Turn to stone



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy