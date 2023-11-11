Russian Central MD's field repair and restoration unit recover military hardware as soon as possible

Central MD's military personnel of field repair and restoration unit recover military hardware as soon as possible

Repair specialists reduced the time for the return to service of damaged armoured vehicles and artillery weapons through the use of an integrated approach. The servicemen restore hardware in the frontline area of the special military operation area zone, bypassing sending combat vehicles to the manufacture factory.

Modern equipment, which is in the staff of repair units, allows for the replacement of engines and transmission units of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, and other combat vehicles within 1-2 days after the damaged vehicles arrive at the point. Replacement of exhausted barrels and mechanisms of artillery guns is carried out within 5 hours.

For conscientiousness and dedication in carrying out the tasks of evacuation and repair of military equipment, many servicemen of the repair and restoration unit are presented with state and departmental awards.