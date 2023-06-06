America’s Chief Export Is HOMOSEXUALITY: Ted Cruz Calls Uganda Anti PEDOPHILE Law 'ABOMINATION'

America’s number one export to the entire world is homosexuality.

"Ma’am I Am" creator Dr. Mark Huffman joins Stew to talk about Senator Ted Cruz’s meltdown over the nation of Uganda’s new law against homosexuality.

Ted Cruz is either mistaken or lying about what the new Ugandan law actually does.

The new law gives the death penalty to pedophiles who rape children.

Ted Cruz’s exegesis of scripture is even worse than his interpretation of the new law in Uganda.

Ted Cruz called the Ugandan law an “abomination” which is ironic and satanic because God says in the Bible that homosexuality is an “abomination”.

This is a gross twisting of scripture.

Alfred Kinsey, Harry Benjamin, John Money, Michelle Foucault and some of the founders of ‘queer theory’.

The normalization of sexual deviancy and perversion has been a long 70 year march made possible because of evil sexologist scientists.

The end game of this ideology is the open societal acceptance of pedophilia.

To help fund the first printing of "Ma’am I Am" donate at https://www.fundmycomic.com/campaign/75/ma-am-i-am



Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network