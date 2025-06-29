BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Grossi worked hand in glove w/ Israel against Iran, MUST be ousted - Scott Ritter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
293 views • 2 months ago

Grossi (head of IAEA) worked hand in glove with Israel against Iran, MUST be ousted: Scott Ritter

There’s simply no logical explanation for Grossi and his IAEA colleagues’ meetings with Israeli officials except that they were passing on intelligence about Iran’s nuclear activities, the former UN weapons inspector and US Marine Corps intelligence officer told PressTV.

🔍This intel was “used to target locations on the ground and to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientists – to murder Iranian nuclear scientists. So Grossi has the blood of Iran’s nuclear scientists on his hands, Ritter emphasized.

🔊Grossi should not only be barred from Iran for good, but ousted from his job, and a new inspection regime set up that provides Iran iron-clad guarantees that sensitive info about Iran’s nuclear program won’t be passed on to its enemies, Ritter said.

➕Ritter also highlighted the IAEA’s hypocrisy, pointing out that while Iran’s NPT status gives it the right to pursue peaceful nuclear enrichment, Israel has an illegal alleged undeclared nuclear arsenal which the nuclear watchdog simply pretends doesn’t exist.

Adding:

Intercepted Iranian Call: Trump’s Strikes Were “Less Devastating Than Expected”

The U.S. intercepted a private call between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s American strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, according to four people familiar with classified intelligence reported by The Washington Post.

In the call, Iranian officials remarked that the Trump-ordered strikes were less destructive and extensive than they had anticipated. They openly speculated why the attacks did not cause more damage.

The intelligence, now circulating within the U.S. government, is being described as “not particularly significant” by administration officials.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
