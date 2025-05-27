BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Building Wealth with Purpose: Financial Literacy & Holistic Wealth Plans w/Dr. Elisabetta Basilico
Arukah - Holistic Health
Arukah - Holistic Health
18 views • 3 months ago

In this episode of the Arukah Holistic Podcast, Mayim Vega sits down with Dr. Elisabetta Basilico, an esteemed investment professional and financial educator dedicated to empowering women to achieve financial independence. With a Ph.D. in Finance and the Charter Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, Dr. Basilico brings a wealth of knowledge on creating and sustaining generational wealth.


Dr. Basilico discusses the “four pillars” of a holistic wealth plan—spending, income, savings, and investing—providing tips on how to effectively manage finances for long-term stability. As Dr. Basilico shares, building wealth goes beyond numbers; it’s about mindset, literacy, and intentional planning. Whether you’re a mompreneur or looking to build a stronger financial foundation, tune in to learn how to take control of your financial wellness with insights from an expert.


Find more on Dr. Basilico's work and connect with her:

Website - https://wealthmamma.com

Free Financial Audit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ZwvD...

Book: https://link.springer.com/book/10.100...

Instagram: / wealthmamma

LinkedIn: / elisabetta-b-aa6142

Facebook: / betsy.basil.14

X: https://x.com/ebasilico



✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.


Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification


🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews


 ❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox


​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.


May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.


Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy


Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/

financial literacybuilding wealthholistic wealthdr elisabetta basilico
