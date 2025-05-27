Building Wealth with Purpose: Financial Literacy & Holistic Wealth Plans w/Dr. Elisabetta Basilico

In this episode of the Arukah Holistic Podcast, Mayim Vega sits down with Dr. Elisabetta Basilico, an esteemed investment professional and financial educator dedicated to empowering women to achieve financial independence. With a Ph.D. in Finance and the Charter Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, Dr. Basilico brings a wealth of knowledge on creating and sustaining generational wealth.





Dr. Basilico discusses the “four pillars” of a holistic wealth plan—spending, income, savings, and investing—providing tips on how to effectively manage finances for long-term stability. As Dr. Basilico shares, building wealth goes beyond numbers; it’s about mindset, literacy, and intentional planning. Whether you’re a mompreneur or looking to build a stronger financial foundation, tune in to learn how to take control of your financial wellness with insights from an expert.





Find more on Dr. Basilico's work and connect with her:

Website - https://wealthmamma.com

Free Financial Audit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ZwvD...

Book: https://link.springer.com/book/10.100...

Instagram: / wealthmamma

LinkedIn: / elisabetta-b-aa6142

Facebook: / betsy.basil.14

X: https://x.com/ebasilico









