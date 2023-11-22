© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alleged video of Israeli army reservists in Gaza, opposing the ceasefire and labeling it as a defeat for them and victory for the resistance.
This was found, will Israel lie again and not abide by the 4 day ceasefire?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
We will not tolerate any violation of the truce, and we may return to the military operation before the truce ends
Well this was found, later today.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu:
"The fighting tomorrow will continue as usual."