Epoch TV | Hollywood Takeover: China’s Control in the Film Industry | Trailer

PREMIERES March 8, 2024 | "Hollywood Takeover: China’s Control in the Film Industry” is an NTD Original Documentary that pulls back the curtain on how Hollywood is helping to further a global adversary’s agenda, the consequences of that on our own future, and what brave individuals are doing to change the tide.

“Hollywood Takeover” follows Chris Fenton, a former Hollywood executive, and Tiffany Meier, an investigative news reporter, on their journey to uncover the must-tell story behind Hollywood and China’s lucrative union, which didn’t happen by accident.

Through in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews, this eye-opening film reveals how Hollywood is helping to further a global adversary’s agenda, the consequences that will have on our own future, and what brave individuals are doing to change the tide.

The survival of the United States depends on people waking up to the Chinese Communist Party’s relentless literal and cognitive takeover of our country. At this crucial historical moment, the truth may be inconvenient to many, but we all have a choice to make: will we continue to feed the red dragon?

Official website: HollywoodTakeover.com

Exclusively on EpochTV.