KYIV GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND TO BREAK THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE IN ZAPOROZHYE

On the morning of July 28, the Kyiv regime carried out another attempted drone attack on a target in the Russian mainland. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack was aimed “at facilities in Moscow region”. The UAV in question was destroyed by air defense systems. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

The intensification of Kyiv’s attempts to carry out attacks on targets deep inside Russia as well as attack attempts with unmanned explosive boats on Russian ships and the Crimean Bridge came amid the large-scale advance of Kyiv’s forces in the areas of Rabotino and Verbovoe in the Zaporozhye region. NATO-backed units involved in the attacks have already suffered catastrophic losses in manpower and military equipment, but were not able to achieve any progress in the area. Less intense clashes also took place in other areas of the Zaporozhye frontlines.

The Zaporozhye region remains the main focus point of NATO-coordinated offensive attempts. However, the numerous casualties suffered by the Kyiv regime led to nothing that could be painted as a ‘success’ even by mainstream media outlets.

At the same time, Kyiv was able to achieve a tactical success in the area of Ugledar in the South Donetsk sector. Pro-Kiyv units reportedly took control of a village in the grey zone Staromayorskoe, which had remained contested for the last few months. The population of the village as of 2001, when the last census took place, was 840 people. Soon, the Kyiv Defense Ministry will likely make a public announcement of this glorious gain. A separate attack of Kyiv units in the direction of Urozhainoe was repelled by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Russian units have been developing momentum in the sector of Krasny-Liman. The main clashes are taking place around the villages of Sergeevka and Terni.

A day earlier, on July 27, the Russian Armed Forces delivered concentrated strikes with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The targets included airfields, command and deployment points, assembly workshops and storage sites for unmanned boats, as well as missiles, weapons and military hardware supplied by the US and other NATO member states.

As of the end of July, the widely-promoted NATO-backed offensive of the Kyiv regime looks more like chasing moonbeams than a successful military operation. Nonetheless, this does not stop Kyiv and its puppeteers from pretending that all is going according to their plains. The only minor issue are the Russians standing in the way. They violate the ‘establishing international rules’ and strike the advancing NATO proxies back instead of running from their positions as MSM has promised to the sheep.



