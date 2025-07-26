BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 65 | Ghana Mourns Highlife Legend
39 views • 1 month ago

Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 65 | Ghana Mourns Highlife Legend

Ghana’s beloved highlife icon Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kojo Fosu, has passed away after a short illness on July 26, 2025. Known for his powerful lyrics and soulful music, Daddy Lumba deeply impacted the African music scene and touched countless lives. Fans and family are grieving this great loss. Watch this tribute to remember his legendary career and lasting influence. Subscribe for ongoing updates and official funeral announcements.

#DaddyLumba #GhanaMusicLegend #HighlifeMusic #RestInPeace #MusicIcon #AfricanMusic #GhanaCulture #MusicTribute #RIPDaddyLumba #LegendaryMusician

daddy lumbacharles kojo fosughana music legendhighlife musicghana music newsdaddy lumba deathghana cultureafrican music iconmusic tributecelebrity death 2025ghana mourningfuneral announcementsmusician legacywest african music
