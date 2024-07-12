BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth Is Finally Coming Out About The October 7th Attack
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
104 views • 10 months ago

Since the attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7th, 2023, the popular narrative carried by the mainstream media (MSM) has been that the Hamas 'terrorist' organization killed at least 1,139 innocent Israelis and foreigners, with many more injured civilians added to the list.

(Ref: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Hamas-led_attack_on_Israel)

Few people, including no doubt, many Israelis, have heard of the Hannibal Directive

or the Dahiya Doctrine (or Protocol)

In short, these policies give the IDF (Israeli 'Defence' Forces) the green light to eliminate an enemy using means that may also eliminate friendly forces (IDF members or civilians, both Jewish or non-Jews, that may be in the vicinity of the enemy target or who may be held hostage by that enemy at the time) during an operation being carried out by the IDF.

There are verified reports by Israeli citizens that houses were being blown up by Israeli tanks, killing both Hamas fighters and Israeli hostages, with entire Israeli families being wiped out.

This video covers an interview by Clayton Morris from 'Redacted News' and former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson. Please be patient as some parts of the interview have some audio hick-ups.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News


Closing Theme Music:

'Unfolding Revelation' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

http://fesliyanstudios.com/about


Thumbnail and Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce fri20:19

israelpalestinewargenocidewar crimeshamasmass murderidfisraeli war crimesoctober 7thhamas israeli waroctober 7th 2023
