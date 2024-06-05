Personal Testimony of Jesus Christ. And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

Child Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





The Good News of the Gospel is so simple, so here it is.





Please note: That you can read the Good News for yourself in the Holy Bible by clicking the following links for the Gospel Message in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 and How To Be Saved here in Romans 10:9-10





https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1-Corinthians-Chapter-15/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Romans-Chapter-10/





So Here is the Good News of the Gospel!





Jesus Christ died for your sins, according to the scriptures, and he was buried, and on the third day he rose again from the dead according to the scriptures. And if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and shall BELIEVE in your HEART that God has raised Him from the dead then you shall be saved, your sin is forgiven, and you have the free gift of eternal life, and you are "Born Again" the very moment you Believe. Complete and Absolute "Faith alone" in "Christ alone". And the word "GRACE" in God's Word further below means "UNMERITED FAVOR" so we of ourselves do nothing to deserve salvation as it is the gift of God. And once we are truly born again of the Holy Spirit of God, absolutely everything changes, and it is TRULY life changing as states 2 Corinthians 5:17 "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new." And after I was born again I was hit by the absolute sudden realization that my entire life I was wrong, and only Almighty God is always right, and I saw just how wrong I was in the life I had lived before a Holy, Holy, Holy God.





Ephesians 2:8-10 "8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast. 10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them." (KJV)





The whole Bible is a love story. A love story of God for his creation. Man by his own free will chose to disobey God's Word which you can read about in Genesis 3 and man fell and so death entered into the world as a result. But God has over the course of time provided a way to reconcile man back unto himself. In the Old Testament God provided a "TEMPORARY" covering for the forgiveness of man's sin through the blood of animals which had to be repeated every year, but God from the beginning made a promise to man that one day he would send His only begotten Son to pay the full price for man's sin with his own blood and this payment is "PERMANENT". John 1:29 "The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world." (KJV)





Hebrews 9:12 "Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us." (KJV)





You see Jesus Christ the only begotten Son of God was perfect and without sin and as the Bible tells us in Romans 6:23 that "the wages of sin is death", but if there is no sin then there is no death. Jesus Christ paid our sin debt in full that glorious day at Calvary and once again God has given us all the free will to either chose his free gift of salvation and eternal life or to reject his free gift and chose eternal death and this choice is completely ours to make.





The absolute truth is that there is a heaven and there is also a hell and Jesus Christ came for only one reason and that was to destroy the works of the devil which is death, and so He suffered our death in our place so that we do not have to and this is the complete and absolute love of God. So please accept the free gift and come home to God and His Glory, as all the Glory in all things always and only belongs to Almighty God.





God bless you and if you want you can click here to read my own personal testimony of being born again in our Lord Jesus Christ. https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com/2020/07/my-testimony-of-jesus-christ-and-great.html





John 3:3 "Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." (KJV)