✈️ The SJ-100 Superjet equipped with fully domestic systems has begun certification tests of its automatic flight control system in Zhukovsky.

The Russian autopilot system was developed by Yakovlev in collaboration with KRET (Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies), part of Rostec.

During the first two test flights, the crew evaluated key autopilot functions: level flight, altitude capture, vertical speed control, trajectory angles for climb and descent, heading changes, and combinations of these modes—including with one engine simulated offline.

The system performed reliably across all tested modes and transitions.

💥🇺🇦 The Ukrainian Ground Forces Telegram channel reports that a Russian missile strike has once again hit a training ground in Poltava region.

This time, Ukrainian sources have avoided mentioning any death toll, claiming only that the "worst was avoided" and acknowledging an unspecified number of wounded.