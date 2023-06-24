Sound of Freedom's Tim Ballard, Jim Caviezel, and Eduardo Verástegui | Flashpoint

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flash Point's Gene Bailey with Sound of Freedom's Tim Ballard, Jim Caviezel, and Eduardo VerásteguiAmazing storytellers discuss the work of modern-day, real-life hero Tim Ballard! A select part of the Flash Point Live in Ohio.
Watch this and then get your tickets for the film!
https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom