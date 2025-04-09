BrightLearn - Whistleblower Exposes CIA's Deep State Issues, an interview with Pedro Israel Orta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Bright Learn, former CIA operations officer and whistleblower Pedro Israel Orta shares his compelling journey from a dedicated CIA analyst to a courageous whistleblower, exposing systemic abuse, lack of oversight and the dangerous power of the deep state in his book "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" and documentary "Deep State Gangsters."
