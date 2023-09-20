ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Wednesday 9/20/23 • MICHAEL YON & ANN VANDERSTEEL - MASSIVE BORDER INVASION NEWS & REPORTS • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
REPUBLIC IN CRISIS: DEEP STATE PREPARES CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST ELON MUSK AS AMERICA DESCENDS INTO DICTATORSHIP – EMERGENCY BROADCASTAlex Jones is LIVE breaking the world’s hottest stories including what the Deep State’s campaign against Musk means for everyday Americans. DO NOT miss this!
Watch & share this explosive broadcast that is loaded with breaking news about the open border, Ukraine war, crumbling economy, toxic Covid jabs, Dems’ scheme to replace Biden and SO MUCH MORE!
*****************************************************
URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!
https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
*****************************************************
*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
• https://www.newswars.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson