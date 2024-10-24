Absolutely Everyone is a climate Expert ! Your Barber and mechanic are climatologists

In this segment, Mike Martins is expressing his skepticism and frustration toward mainstream climate change narratives and how people discuss environmental issues. He begins by sarcastically stating that almost everyone he encounters—such as barbers, mechanics, and grocery clerks—acts like a "climate expert," implying that discussions about climate change are widespread but not necessarily well-informed. He goes on to highlight what he sees as a series of shifting environmental concerns over the years, starting from "global warming" predictions (like Florida being underwater by 2011) to the broader term "climate change." He traces this trend back through historical environmental scares such as acid rain in the 1960s, the depletion of the ozone layer in the early 1980s, and even earlier efforts like methane protection bills from the 1880s. In his view, these various environmental issues have been used as successive alarms by authorities or media, but each has faded or transformed into a new narrative when the predicted catastrophes didn't occur. Martins also touches on the deletion or manipulation of climate data, expressing concern that historical weather and climate data, some going back 120 to 150 years, are being erased or altered. He gives an example from a hydroelectric scheme in the Snowy Mountains, where he found historical snow patterns that showed a cyclical nature, suggesting that climate changes over time in natural cycles, not necessarily driven by human activity. He references a "Mike in the Night" episode from 2019 where he and others debunked claims about human-caused climate change by comparing them to natural events, like the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980. Martins argues that this volcanic eruption released more ash and soot into the atmosphere than humans have in 100 years, yet the area affected by the eruption eventually recovered and became lush and green again. Overall, Mike is critical of both government agencies and scientific bodies, accusing them of feeding people "lies" and pushing deceptive agendas about the climate. He questions the "trust the science" mantra, implying that not all scientific information being shared is truthful or beneficial. He also emphasizes the importance of carbon, not only for life on Earth but also in the context of debates about reducing carbon emissions, criticizing efforts to reduce it to extreme levels. This commentary highlights his broader views on the manipulation of climate science and the broader societal response to it, reinforcing a recurring theme of distrust in mainstream narratives. climate change, global warming, Greta Thunberg, environmental skepticism, climate experts, climate narrative, ozone layer, acid rain, methane protection, Florida underwater, government manipulation, climate cycles, historical climate data, carbon reduction, carbon emissions, Mount St. Helens eruption, natural disasters, media deception, scientific trust, environmental agendas, Mike in the Night, environmental hoaxes, seasonal weather changes, carbon-based life, volcanic activity, hydroelectric schemes, tree carbon absorption, human impact on climate, climate data erasure, skepticism on climate science, climate debunking, environmental alarmism, climate crisis skepticism