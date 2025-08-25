Facing Demonic Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Answering Tough Questions About The Bible, Demons, Israel, Judas, Free Will & Death
* Is there a Christian revival going on in America?
* Cliffe Knechtle would know.
* He has been preaching on college campuses for 45 years.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-cliffe-knechtle