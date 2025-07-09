You are being poisoned and that's why we're trying to help!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



They tried to get the doctors and the nurses. Never forget Plandemic. Let's experiment on the health care practitioners and then scare them to death and poison them to death in order to do that. So it's important to know that in that Genyous Omnitüra, where those patents came from, in fact, was fully published in a 2013 PhD thesis. So we see at the bottom left corner of this screen, you see lactic acid. You see angiogenesis, making new blood supplies. So when you're doing aerobic and then they force you to run when they're poisoning you, right? And you can't use your mitochondria in your heart, your brain and your muscles. So please don't run and buy the lies that it's your fault, your fat, you're being poisoned. And that's what we're trying to help

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/07/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6vumfx-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Patents: https://therealdrjudy.com/patents

Plandemic and other important movies: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsImportantMovies

Genyous Omnitüra: https://omnituratherapeutics.com