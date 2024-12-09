BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrats' Comeback Plan: More Illegals, More Votes
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
44 views • 6 months ago

After the unexpected 2024 election loss, Democrats are reeling but regrouping. Despite their strategy of open borders leading to increased crime rates, they're baffled at the lack of voter support. Their solution? Double down on illegal immigration. The party's new plan involves quietly smuggling illegal entries to bolster their voter base, essentially ignoring laws to maintain this influx. Critics argue this strategy undermines national security and legal integrity, prioritizing political gain over public safety. Democrats, however, see this as a pathway to reclaim power, believing that more illegals equate to more votes, regardless of the societal cost.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

#StopIllegalsVoting #VoteFraudAlert

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
