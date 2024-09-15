BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OnlyFans Outearns NBA?!?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
29 views • 8 months ago

Friday Night Live 13 September 2024


In this episode of Friday Night Live, I explore the shifting dynamics of modern relationships, focusing on the financial success of women on platforms like OnlyFans and the implications for traditional male roles. We discuss the decline of monogamy and its impact on sexual access, while also addressing listener questions about navigating romance within friend groups.

I highlight the significance of genuine interest in relationships, the effects of societal perceptions on attraction, and the importance of human connection, especially as we age. The conversation also touches on quirky trends in food culture, leading to broader reflections on personal philosophy. Join me for an engaging hour that delves into the complexities of relationships in today's world.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxromancelivestreamhuman connectionmodern relationshipsonlyfansfinancial successfriday night livesocietal perceptionstraditional male rolesdecline of monogamysexual access
