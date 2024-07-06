Someone Has Invented A "Suicide Pod" And It Will Be Available For Use THIS MONTH (July/2024)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Dicks is an independent Canadian journalist and all round bad-ass who's work I've been following for a few years now. He does a great job compiling information about the "Sarco" the world's first suicide pod. Apparently, it can be 3D printed too.
Original video from Odysee
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/Sarco-Death-Capsule:d
-------------------------------------------
The Old Hollywood Newsletter - A Monthly Publication Celebrating Vintage Sensuality
Discover our Substack here and sign up for free:
https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com
Contact: [email protected]