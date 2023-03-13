BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING Why You Need The SALT LOADING PROTOCOL When Taking LUGOLS IODINE!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
191 views • 03/13/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3CoZ4ie

WARNING AVOID TOXIC CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS! - https://bit.ly/3tC5g1e

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING Why You Need The SALT LOADING PROTOCOL When Taking LUGOLS IODINE!


Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of Iodine which is an essential mineral for people that they need for their thyroid to function optimally, for energy production, cognitive functions, and much more.


And one thing people need to be ideally doing alongside taking Lugols Iodine internally is the salt loading protocol and you need to know the reasons as to why etc.


If you do not know why I highly recommend you watch this video "WARNING Why You Need The SALT LOADING PROTOCOL When Taking LUGOLS IODINE! to find out all the reasons as to why.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineiodine supplementhow to take iodinehow to take lugols iodinehow much iodine should you takehow much iodinelugols iodine supplementiodine salt loading protocoliodine saltthe salt loading protocolsalt loading protocoleliminate bromide detox symptomshow to remove bromideseliminate bromidestoxic bromidesbromide detoxhow to detox bromidesiodine protocolwhy you need the salt loading protocol when taking iodineiodine salt loading bromide detoxiodine bromide detoxiodine bromide detox symptomshow to detoxify bromidesiodine detox symptoms
