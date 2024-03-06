YOUR DUTY 🇺🇲 AS AN AMERICAN

Attend the eclipse event: https://returntotheland.org/





America needs to restore the "GOOD NEIGHBOR' policy; no need to pay for (((security))), nor (((safety)))







Respect and obey federal, state, and local laws. Respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others. Participate in your local community. Pay income and other taxes honestly, and on time, to federal, state, and local authorities.





Being an American citizen is almost like being a superhero. As a citizen of this great nation, you possess amazing rights and privileges. But with those rights comes responsibility.





We know we're preaching to the choir, of course. Your decision to support the Convention of States Project demonstrates that fact that you understand your responsibilities as an American citizen.





But we came across this chart of Rights and Responsibilities on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration website, and we appreciated the reminder.





Rights





Freedom to express yourself.





Freedom to worship as you wish.





Right to a prompt, fair trial by jury.





Right to vote in elections for public officials.





Right to apply for federal employment requiring U.S. citizenship.





Right to run for elected office.





Freedom to pursue “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”





Responsibilities





Support and defend the Constitution.





Stay informed of the issues affecting your community.





Participate in the democratic process.





Serve on a jury when called upon.





Defend the country if the need should arise.





We have much to be thankful for living in the United States of America. Let's make sure we're each doing our part to ensure everything we love about our great country lives on.





