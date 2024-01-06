Create New Account
(UPDATE) An Old Lion In The Cage... Is Making A Step Out! I Before & After Ep 88
High Hopes
Kritter Klub


Jan 3, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles [embedded subtitles]


**This video is an update from "Spent 7 Years In A Small Cage... The Lion Finally ESCAPES! l Animal in Crisis Ep 389" ( • Spent 7 Years In A Small Cage... The ... )


Do you remember Baram, an old lion struggling to breathe, panting heavily? His ribcage was showing and was stuck in a room that was too small and unmanaged. After being rescued, Baram still has a lot to get settled. Check out how he manages to step forward!


More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: • Before & After Makeover 💈


#Kritterklub #lion #rescuedanimals


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnAOFxkSXDk

