BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Shiva says the original Zionists were white Europeans -Zionism is Racism- so you're living in your house in NYC and a Black Dude shows up and tells you to get out as it's his house now - Part B
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 11/16/2023

Regarding the Black Dude that shows up to your house, he says 4000 years ago his decendents owned your land, etc  So it is his house now. He would say that  You need to get the Fuck out now or he will call Mayorkis and have you arrested and put in the same cells with the Jan 6 imprisoned Patriots  So Zionism was the tool of the Kasarian Mafia to steal the Palestine land including Gaza. And how about all the gas and oil deposits sitting under Gaza ?  We all know how these Greedy Kasarian Jews like money. So there you have it.

And what do you think of Boooby Kennedy ?

Keywords
newszionismshiva
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy