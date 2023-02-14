Man killed by VAXX after joining lost Army of HOPELESSLY UNAWAKENED

https://t.me/covidbc/9738

Michael Young

December 21, 2021

"Received my third micro-chipped dose of the poisonous, de-humanizing, blood-contaminating, DNA-altering, satanic, communist-yet-somehow-also-Nazi-inspired vaccine this morning. Should be fully assimilated into the vast, lost army of the hopelessly un-awakened within a couple of weeks. Man, am I gonna be sorry when the truth finally comes out."

(Nov. 20 1956 – Feb. 6 2023) - Michael passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on February 6, 2023. Michael had a big heart, an exquisite sense of humour, and was known to be endearing and curmudgeonly.

Michael sought out work that was meaningful to him. He believed that all people benefit when workers’ rights are respected. He used his communication skills to promote the recognition that strong public and private sector unions are an essential part of a fair and just world.

Michael’s facility with the English language was legendary. He produced stinging diatribes, thoughtful analyses, and witty commentary. He knew how to find the irony and humour in both the absurd and the ordinary, always made us think, and swore profusely at pretty much every opportunity that presented itself.

Music was a central part of Michael’s life. He admired the poetic songwriting of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, the fine harmonies of the Stanley Brothers, and the instrumental mastery of musicians of many genres. One of the greatest joys of his life was to play with like-minded musicians, and there would be “music on Clinton Street all through the evening.”

Michael loved sports. He maintained a life-long loyalty to the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions, and he derived great glee from observing and commenting on the losses of the Leafs.

Family was important to Michael. He was interested in his family history and took pleasure in learning the stories of those who came before him. He enjoyed going for breakfast with his brothers, poker games with brothers and nephews, and connecting with the families of his siblings whenever they were able to come together. Michael was welcomed and much loved by Michaela’s family, including her daughter and daughter-in-law. When their son was born two months ago, Michael was so pleased to be known as “Grandfather.”

Michael took friendship seriously. He cared deeply about people he’d known since childhood, as well as people who came into his life later on. He tried really hard to stay in touch with friends. One of his tricks was to park himself at a favourite pub and send out a message saying, “I’ll be there. Come and join me if you can.” And join him they did – always a community of interesting, lovely people sharing pints, laughter, and conversation.

Michael will be forever loved by his partner Michaela Murphy. Predeceased by his parents, Burt Young and Teresa Young (Mooney). Fondly remembered by his siblings Larry (late Maryon), late Carolyn Jackson (late Allan), Burt (Carolyn) and Randy (Jo Ann), many nephews and nieces, the extended Murphy family, and Fletcher the cat.

Family and friends are invited to attend Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. East, 705-759-2522) for a celebration of Michael's life on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. We welcome all musicians to bring their instruments and join a jam session in Michael's honour. In lieu of flowers, donations (payable by cheque or online) to Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (Algoma University) or Kids Help Phone would be appreciated. These are two organizations that were important to Michael. A Celebration of Life will take place in Toronto at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Young/Murphy family.

